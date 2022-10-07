A disciplinary hearing has been told that a veterinary nurse from Wigan was 'bordering on manic' after downing a bottle of vodka on a holiday flight from Manchester Airport.

Witnesses said that she was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' including her three-year-old daughter on the Thomas Cook flight to Turkey.

In July 2020 the then 29-year-old was ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work after admitting entering an aircraft when drunk. At the time, Judge John Edwards, sentencing Ms Heyes at Minshull Street Crown Court, described her as 'every passenger’s worst nightmare.'

But the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons disciplinary committee has now ruled that despite Ms Heyes' 'disgraceful conduct' she shouldn't be struck off or suspended.

In evidence the committee heard Ms Heyes had to be restrained by her friends. It was also told that Ms Heyes had been travelling with a three-year-old child who she shouted and swore at 'aggressively,' causing the child to become upset and cry, and that the captain considered diverting the flight because of the safety risk Ms Heyes posed.

Another passenger became particularly concerned about the way Ms Heyes was behaving towards the child and alerted the cabin crew, who took the child to the back of the aircraft.

Ms Heyes' behaviour 'deteriorated,' the committee heard. A fellow passenger said: "One minute she had her head in her hands and was crying; the next minute she was flailing her arms around and was laughing. This went on for some time."

The hearing was told that Ms Heyes, who was described as 'completely out of it', started saying she wanted to get off the aircraft and that she wanted the child to come back and sit with her.

Ms Heyes told the committee she was 'ashamed and remorseful' about the events and added that the cabin crew member had been aggressive and had taken away the child, which caused her to shout, and that this would have happened whether or not she had been drinking.

The committee concluded that despite Ms Heyes' 'reckless' behaviour and 'disgraceful conduct' a formal warning was sufficient punishment, rather than removing her from its register, adding that Ms Heyes' behaviour had 'brought the profession into disrepute.'The panel concluded: "Whilst the charge was not so serious as to require suspension or removal from the register, the Committee decided it is necessary to issue a formal warning to Ms Heyes as to her future conduct."