Tributes have been paid to a 26-year-old man who was killed by a falling tree in Sale.

Darnell Cordingley was pronounced dead shortly after the the incident on Darley Street at around 3.30pm on Thursday 6 October, with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and fire crews also in attendance.

Fire crews and police, including forensics, attended the scene on Osborne Terrace, in Sale. Credit: MEN Media

Darnell's girlfriend Alex Calvert has led the tributes describing him as her 'angel' and 'a true gentleman'.

Alex said: "He was the most loving and caring man I have ever met. He lit up every room he walked into.

"There are not enough words in the world I can string together to express just how much I miss and love this man. He was definitely a true gentleman."

"I would give the world to him if I could. To me, he was worth the whole universe and more. He will always and forever have the most special place in my heart. I love him.

"I will never forget the previous months I was honoured to spend with my angel."

Darnell with his girlfriend Alex Credit: Alex Calvert

One of Darnell's closest friends Kayleigh Noone also paid her respects. "Darnell was simply the whole group," she said."He was so kind and caring and always made sure everyone was okay."He was so full of life. To see such a confident and happy person lose his life so suddenly is heartbreaking."To find someone with a heart as pure as D’s is so rare. I’m at a loss for words. We all had plans for the weekend and when his partner called me to tell me, we couldn’t believe it. He truly will be missed."

One of Darnell's primary school friends, Ashley Leadbeater added: "He was always willing to help people and was a good friend to many.

"He always tried to encourage me to do the right thing and wanted the best for me."He always smiled and laughed, even when times were difficult for him. He will be missed dearly."

GMP are investigating how the tree fell and are asking any witnesses to come forward.