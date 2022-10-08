Liverpool hotels sell out as city confirmed to host Eurovision 2023

Hotels have started selling out in Liverpool following the announcement that the city is to host Eurovision 2023.

The news was revealed by Graham Norton on the BBC's The One Show on Friday 7 October.

Within minutes of the announcement, many of Liverpool's hotels were fully booked on May 13, including all of the city's Premier Inns and Travelodge hotels.Some city centre rooms and apartments were available on Booking.com, with the cost of a one-night stay ranging between £855 and £1,444.

Many music lovers are expected to make their way to Liverpool to be a part of UK history. And the influx of visitors will need somewhere to stay.

Eurovision winner Ukraine cannot stage the competition due to the war, so the responsibility has fallen on the UK as the runners up.Liverpool had been whittled down to the final two potential host cities along with Glasgow, beating off competition from the likes of Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham earlier in the process.

The singing competition is expected to take place in Liverpool in May next year.