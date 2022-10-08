A father from Denton is running in the Manchester half marathon to raise money for the hospital that is treating him for cancer.

Lee Young went to Tameside Hospital after experiencing pain in his back. A scan revealed an 8.5cm-long tumour near his kidneys.

The 55-year-old was diagnosed with a secondary cancer, also known as cancer of the unknown primary, at The Christie Hospital back in March.

What is cancer of the unknown primary (CUP)?

CUP means that cancer spread has been found in your body (secondary cancer), but doctors cannot find where the cancer started (the primary cancer).

As a result, it can be difficult to treat and people diagnosed with CUP often have a poor prognosis.

Despite making up approximately 2% of all new cancer cases, CUP accounts for6% of all cancer deaths.

Lee’s doctors told him there was only one type of chemotherapy that would work, or he could wait to see if he could be put on a phase II clinical trial called CUPISCO.

After taking part in the experimental treatment at The Christie, which has shrunk the tumour near his kidney by over half, the garage owner is now well enough to take part in the 13.1 mile marathon in Manchester on Sunday 9 October.

Lee said: “Less than half of CUP patients actually meet the criteria to be put on the trial, and I was one of the lucky ones.

“I wasn’t expecting the results to be so instant. I was on quite a lot of morphine before and didn’t need to touch it after the first session of chemo.

"I know that things can change at any time, but at the moment I’m feeling fine and want tomake the most out of life – that’s why I decided to do the half marathon."

He continued: "No one funds the clinical trials, but we need to because that's where the ball starts.

"If we can raise money, we can have more trials so we can get this horrible disease cured."

He's running the marathon alongside his daughter who he says also inspired him.

Aleisha Young, Lee's daughter, said: "I've always done charity work and tried to raise money for cancer research because my grandparents died of cancer.

"When I found out about my Dad, I was heartbroken and I found out I could donate to the Christie so I signed up for the half marathon."

Lee said: "I agreed to do it with her [his daughter] and she said I wouldn't be able to because of how I'd be feeling.

"I said 'I will be doing it with you and I'll even beat you.'"

The pair originally aimed to raised £500 but have managed to raise almost £4000.

Nearly £2,000 has been raised via their JustGiving page and the rest through sponsor forms.

Lee said: "I'm grateful because everywhere at the Christie, you've got support and they work hard."

Despite significant advances and new drug development, progress has been limited in CUPdue to a lack of research and funding. Researchers at The Christie are trying to change this.

The specialist cancer centre is one of the top global recruiters for the CUPISCO clinical trial.

Dr Natalie Cook, Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust andChief Investigator for the trial, said: “Lee has responded well to the trial and it’s brilliant thathe’s well enough to take on the half marathon.

"Not only is he raising money for The Christie charity, which does vital work for patients and their families, but he’s also raising awareness of a relatively unknown type of cancer which needs more research and funding.

"He’s an inspirational man and I wish him and his daughter all the best for the day itself.”

