A video report by Rachel Pritchard

A young boy from Cheshire who has a passion for trucks and photography has created a calendar raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Alfie Simcox from Crewe often spends his afternoons high above the M6 capturing lorries as they drive by.

He said: "We come every week on a Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday."

Alfie's hobby started in the initial lockdown. He now has a vast collection of truck photos which has attracted thousands of fans on social media.

Amongst the trucking community he is a little celebrity with drivers often honking and flashing their lights as he waves at them.

Alfie's favourite photos make it onto his charity calendars which have raised over £10,000.

Steph Simcox, Alfie's Mum said: "He's a boy that just keeps on giving. He's just got a heart of Gold and is always wanting to do stuff for other people including raising money. He's just dead selfless."

Credit: ITV Granada

Next year's calendar will raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - a cause close to Alfie's heart following a family friend's diagnosis.

Stephen Newton, family friend said: "I was diagnosed in 2016, over six years ago and it was quite upsetting at first to be told that diagnosis.

"But it turns out that my diagnosis is on a very shallow trajectory so I haven't lost my voice, I haven't lost my my ability to swallow, but it does affect my breathing and it's obviously affecting my mobility.

"I think it's absolutely fantastic that through Alfie's calendar money is going to be raised for research and also to help with the support with families along the journeys on the way."