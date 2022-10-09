A suspected drug-driver has been arrested in Rochdale following a police chase which ended with a van on its roof.

The pursuit began when the police attempted to pull over the vehicle in Middleton on Sunday 9 October at 10:30am.

The chase ended with the van overturned on Limetrees Road at the back of Middleton Shopping Centre.

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drug driving.

While GMP attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and a pursuit occurred. Credit: MEN Media

He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives.

The road was closed off on Sunday morning as police began the investigation.

One passer-by said: "It's amazing nobody was injured. Looks like the driver managed to get out. It's not a very fast road so God knows how it ended up there."

A GMP spokeswoman said: "At around 10:30am this morning, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in Middleton, Rochdale.

"On attempting to pull over the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was engaged.

"After pursuing the vehicle for a short while, the vehicle came to a stop on Limetrees Road in Middleton.

"The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of cannabis and will be taken into custody for further enquiries.

"No serious injuries were reported and a scene will remain in place until the road is safe and the vehicle is removed."

Anyone with information is urged to contact GMP on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.