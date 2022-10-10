Play Brightcove video

The moment 3 Dads Walking reached Westminster after a 600 mile walk to all UK Parliaments

Three dads who took on the challenge to walk to all four parliaments in a mission to get suicide awareness on the national curriculum have completed their mammoth challenge.

Mike Palmer, from Greater Manchester, Andy Airey from Cumbria and Tim Owen, from Norfolk, known as 3 Dads Walking, took on their latest challenge to walk to the Parliaments of the UK in a 600-mile walk to raise funds for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Route walked by 3 Dads Walking Credit: ITV News

All three lost their daughters to suicide.

They walk in Beth, Sophie and Emily's memory - but also to urge people to talk about their mental health and to call for suicide prevention to be taught in schools.

Beth, Sophie and Emily - who all died by suicide. Their dads have fought to raise awareness ever since Credit: 3 Dads Walking

Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Mel Barham has been following their journey and spoke to Mike as they completed their final leg towards Westminster

Their aim is to raise awareness of suicide - they want it spoken about in schools in a safe and age-appropriate way.

The aim is to get 100,000 signatures on the online petition so the government has to respond to the proposal and the issue can be debated in parliament.

In 2021 the trio walked 300 miles between their homes, raising more than £800,000 for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

They also succeeded in getting people talking about suicide awareness.

Mike says the trio were "absolutely overwhelmed" by the reaction to their first walk, having set themselves a modest target to raise around £10,000.

They eventually earned nearly £900,000 in sponsorship, thanks in part to donations from the likes of film stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, and hope their next challenge will take them past the £1 million milestone.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...