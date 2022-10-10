The body of an XL American bulldog has been found dumped in a push chair with injuries similar to being hit by a car.

Scans show the dog had suffered a significant skull and jaw fracture which appear to be the result of blunt force trauma to the head.

The RSPCA is now investigating the brutal death after it was initially thought the dog had been hit by a car when he was discovered in Bolton.

Jess Pierce, an Animal Rescue Officer, said: “It was first thought that the dog had been in a road traffic accident, but his only injuries are to his head and the X-rays showed a nasty skull fracture and broken jaw.

“It does look like the poor dog has been the victim of a violent attack."

The dog was found covered in blankets in a Kinderkraft pushchair. Credit: RSPCA

The body of the bulldog was discovered by bin men working in an alleyway between Jauncey Street and Parkinson Street.

The dog's body was wrapped in a light brown blanket and placed in the pushchair, which had a distinctive inscription.

When it was found on Thursday, 29 September it was next to a bin bag, which had been filled with dog biscuit wrappers and foam ripped from a dog bed.

The local council’s dog warden team contacted the RPSCA, who made door-to-door enquiries in the area and is now appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Jess took the dog’s body to the Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where X-rays revealed the extent of his injuries.

She added: "We are hoping people will come forward with any information they have on how this may have happened and how the dog’s body came to be in this pushchair left where it was.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who knows of a person who had a dog of this description which is no longer in their care.

"All information will be treated in the strictest confidence."

The deceased bulldog is white with grey/dark grey marking. He was around two years old and was not neutered or microchipped.

