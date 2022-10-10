The first UK housing development using 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) technology is to be built in Lancashire.

The eco friendly homes in Accrington will house homeless veterans and low-income families in 46 properties that can each be ‘printed’ in weeks.

The £6 million project will be the first 3DCP residential development in the UK and when completed, will be the largest in Europe.

The Charter Street project is being developed by Building for Humanity, a not-for-profit housing provider, who are aiming to help tackle the housing crisis by creating affordable housing for low-income families, veterans, and people at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

A community centre will form part of the development. Credit: Building for Humanity

In addition to the eco homes, there will be apartments and houses, as well as a community centre, training hub and gardens.

The technology has been developed and tested over the past 18 months in preparation for its roll out. Its benefits include reducing labour costs, quicker construction and a reduction in waste, as well as being an estimated 25% cheaper than comparable construction.

The technology underwent testing at Accrington and Rossendale College. Credit: Building for Humanity

Scott Moon, Founder of Building for Humanity, said: “Our aim is to ensure quality housing is accessible to everyone through our unique affordable housing model.

"The model is simple, to create a charitable housing institute that is driven by human fulfilment and wellbeing rather than profit.

"All surplus profits go to our chosen charity partner, Homes for Humanity, meaning it goes into the community to provide housing, support and training.

"Ultimately this development is about so much more than housing, it is about people and giving them the opportunity to thrive.”

Justin Kinsella, CEO of HTL.tech who make the homes said: “Our core objective is to develop the use of 3DCP to create less wasteful and more sustainable building solutions which harness the benefits of advanced manufacturing technology to provide affordable, higher quality structures, faster and more reliably and in an environmentally beneficial manner."

Video footage and CGI imaging shows the construction process and how the homes will look.

The company have been working with Rossendale and Accrington College, who will begin offering a 3DCP Introduction Course in October, which will be the first of its kind in the UK.

