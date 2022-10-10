Five people have been taken to hospital after a crash closed a major road in Kirkby.Emergency services were called at around 6.30pm on Sunday, 9 October to a crash on East Lancashire Road and Moorgate Road.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene and surrounding roads were closed.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the crash as "massive" and said there was "heavy" and "slow" traffic in the surrounding area. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The crash involved two cars, with one going through railings on the side of the carriageway.

One person was also trapped inside one of the cars and firefighters had to cut the roof off to rescue them.

They were then taken to hospital.

Four people inside the other car involved in the crash were also rushed to hospital.

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said:

"Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was called to the junction of the East Lancashire Road and Moorgate Road, Kirkby, on Sunday, October 9, following reports of a collision."Crews were alerted at 6.39pm and on scene at 6.44pm.

"Two fire engines attended as well as the search and rescue appliance.

"On arrival crews found two vehicles had been involved in a collision.

Both vehicles were on all four wheels."One person was medically confined to one of the vehicles.

"Firefighters carried out a full roof removal to enable the individual to be released from the vehicle.

"They were then handed into the care of paramedics and taken to hospital for further assessment."Four occupants from the other vehicle were also taken to hospital for assessment.

The incident was handed over to police and fire crews left the scene at 7.28pm."Merseyside Police were approached for a statement regarding this incident.