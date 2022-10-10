A Liverpool hotelier is calling for fair pricing for visitors hoping to stay in the city when it hosts Eurovision 2023.

It comes after hotels started selling out, with some city centre rooms and apartments costing between £1,500 and nearly £5,000 for one night during next year's final.

The announcement Liverpool had beaten Glasgow to host the song contest on behalf of this year's winner Ukraine was made on live on television on Friday 7 October.

Ann Chambers, who owns luxury aparthotel group iStay Liverpool, told ITV Granada Reports: "I think it's important that we are all responsible and we operate with fair prices because we've got a chance to shine next year.

"I want the world to see Liverpool in its best light."

But, less than 24 hours after the announcement, one man tweeted that a £200 booking he made months ago for accommodation next May had been cancelled and had been re-advertised for £20,000.

Councillors have urged people to be patient with bookings, revealing the local authority is considering a cruise ship or campsites as alternatives for fans.

Liverpool’s metro mayor expressed his disappointment at the prices.

Steve Rotheram said: "Eurovision is supposed to be an occasion where everybody comes together in the name of peace, love and understanding. It’s a multi-coloured and multi-culture spectacular.

"That is why it is so disappointing to see some businesses in our region, who have jumped at the chance to grossly inflate prices – with some even cancelling existing bookings only to re-advertise the same things at many times the previous price.

"I don’t want anybody to be prevented from visiting our great city region because it’s been made financially restrictive."

Mr Rotheram said he will be speaking to the hospitality sector about the increase in prices and is hoping for a resolution.

Meanwhile, customers have already begun making reservations at restaurants in the city for Eurovision week.

Paddy Smith from Red And Blue Restaurants said: "Within two or three minutes I was getting texts and messages on Twitter saying, 'Can we book a table? Can we book a table? Can we book a table?'

"People are going crazy for it."

Liverpool City Council believes its reputation for staging large-scale cultural events played a key part in the decision-making process, as did the city’s relationship with its sister city Odesa.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, said: "I’m over the moon that Eurovision is coming to Liverpool! “We knew that we faced strong competition from Glasgow, but we also knew that we had a great bid underpinned by the expertise of our award-winning Culture Liverpool team and supported by all our brilliant partners. “This is a massive event and the eyes of the world will be on us in May, especially those of our friends in Ukraine. “Now begins months of work to put on the best party ever. Ukraine – you have my promise we will do you proud.”

The Mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov said: "It is a matter of great pleasure to know that the bid of Liverpool, our sister city, to host the Eurovision Contest in 2023 is successful! "Your city is worthy of that as it embodies the colourfulness and brightness of entire Europe. You definitely know how to make the world dance and sing along with you. "Next year all musical roads of Europe will lead to your city, and we are happy that not only Eurovision contest will decorate Liverpool, but the city itself will adorn the event too. All of Odesa is looking forward to literally hearing from you!”

