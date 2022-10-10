A man who smashed up a Ferrari after a row in a nightclub in Manchester city centre has been ordered to pay back the £4,000 worth of damage he caused.

Usman Khan's outburst was captured on video and showed him smashing the windscreen of the luxury car before confronting witnesses.The 34-year-old had been drinking on a night out when he became involved in an argument with Gagan Chadha in the early hours of 21 May, Tameside Magistrates' Court heard.

Khan "let his emotions get the better of him" and took his anger out on the car when he saw it in the street, magistrates were told.

Mr Chadha claimed that £22,555 worth of damage had been done to the white sports car, however, the court heard it was actually worth £4,207.72.

The court heard that Khan is now 'embarrassed' by what he did.

A Probation Service representative told the court: "He is genuinely remorseful and came across as embarrassed at being in the courts."

They added that Khan was on a night out drinking alcohol and there was some 'animosity' between himself and Mr Chadha in a nightclub.The Probation Service rep added: "He let his emotions get the better of him and took those emotions out on the car."

Usman Khan's outburst was captured on video and showed him smashing the windscreen of the luxury car before confronting witnesses. Credit: MEN Media

Naila Akhter, mitigating, told the court that Khan is not currently in employment and is caring for young children, one of whom is disabled.

She also added that the car owner had 'exaggerated' the amount of damage caused to the car, which was parked at the junction of Deansgate and John Dalton Street/Bridge Street.

Khan, of Chief Street, Oldham, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work.

He has also been ordered to pay for the damage cost, plus a surcharge of £95 and £85 of costs, taking his total costs to £4,387.72.Sentencing, chair of the bench, Rachel Medcalf, told Khan: "They cost a lot of money, Ferraris, they're very expensive.

"For your own peace of mind get this paid off and put this behind you. It was a silly action on that night, don't do anything like that again."