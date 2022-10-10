A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near a shopping centre in Stockport.

It is believed three hooded men attacked the victim on Mill Lane, at the back of the Iceland store at Woodley Precinct, shortly after midnight on Monday 10 October.

Greater Manchester Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering two stab wounds.

His condition has since improved and he is now in a stable condition, a spokesperson from the force added.

Detectives want to hear from any witnesses. Credit: MEN Media

A statement from GMP said: "We’re appealing for information after a stabbing in Stockport overnight left a man in his 40s hospitalised."We were called shortly after midnight earlier today (10 October) to a report that a man had been attacked near the shopping precinct in the Woodley area of the town."The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after suffering two stab wounds. Thankfully his condition has since stabilised, and he remains in hospital for treatment."Enquiries by detectives from Stockport CID so far suggest that the man was approached by three hooded men before being stabbed at the back of the Iceland store on Mill Lane."The offenders are then believed to have run across the railway bridge from Mill Lane towards a grassed area connecting Woodstock Road, Woodstock Crescent, and Hollyhouse Drive."We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone in that area who may have doorbell or dash-cam footage as we continue to try and get a better understanding of the circumstances of the incident and who may be responsible."After being injured the victim made his way to as far as Hyde Road before we were called. Two scenes have been in place where we believe the man was attacked and where he was found."Forensic searches continue to take place in the local area this afternoon and the cordon will remain in place during that time. We are patrolling the area and are engaging with the community and local businesses and thank everyone for their cooperation and patience so far."Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP here.