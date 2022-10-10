A petition launched by the 3 Dads walking group to get suicide prevention added to the school curriculum has reached its 100,000 signature target.

Andy Airey from Cumbria, Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester and Tim Owen from Norfolk came together after their daughters took their own lives.

They have just finished a 600-mile walk across the UK to each of the devolved parliaments raising awareness of suicide, and hoping to get the topic spoken about in schools in a safe and age-appropriate way.

The total signatures on the online petition means the government will consider the issue for debate in parliament.

Alongside the petition the dads are also raising money for suicide prevention charity Papyrus, so far gathering more than £982,000 of their £1 million target, all in their daughter's, Sophie, Beth, and Emily's, memory.

The dad's walk began in Belfast in September, where they walked to the Northern Ireland assembly at Stormont.

They then took a flight to Edinburgh, where they continued their walk from the Scottish parliament at Holyrood.

From there they walked down the country, through the North West to the Welsh Assembly at the Senedd, before walking across to Westminster in London.

It is the dad's second walking challenge, after the trio raised almost £1 million in 2021 walking between their three homes.

Mike says the trio were "absolutely overwhelmed" by the reaction to their first walk, having set themselves a modest target to raise around £10,000.

They eventually earned nearly £900,000 in sponsorship, thanks in part to donations from the likes of film stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, and hope their next challenge will take them past the £1 million milestone.