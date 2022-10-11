Play Brightcove video

CCTV released by Merseyside Police

Police investigating the shooting of Sam Rimmer in Liverpool have released CCTV images of two suspects riding electric bikes.

New footage show their movements in the minutes after the 22-year-old was shot dead in the Dingle area in August.

Just after 11:30pm on 16 August, Sam Rimmer was on Lavrock Bank with a group of friends, when two electric bikes, drove into the cul-de-sac and fired a number of shots towards the group. He was pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.

Four men, aged between 17 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have all been released on bail.