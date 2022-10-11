Hundreds of Liverpool dock workers are staging fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

Almost 600 workers are taking part in another week of strike action after their demands for better wages and working conditions were not met.

They include port operatives and engineers, who began two weeks of strike action on 19 September.

Unite said the port's dock masters, shift managers and vessel traffic services officers are also preparing to be balloted for strike action.

Unite say its members are not happy with a pay rise of around eight per cent when inflation is in double figures Credit: ITV News

The workers' union said its members were angry at a pay offer of around 8.3% when inflation was in double figures.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Peel Ports’ plan is to pile up even more profit at the expense of its workers and their families.

"These regurgitated, months-old plans are simply a desperate attempt to intimidate workers. It won’t work."

A spokesperson for Peel Ports, operator of the Port of Liverpool, said: “Unite continues to make unrealistic and unsustainable above-inflation pay demands, whilst declining a meeting with ACAS.

“We are concerned Unite have no interest in resolving matters through the collective bargaining arrangements we have in place or via an independent ballot, as it continues to push for more strikes.

“Our average 10.2% basic pay increase offered in talks last week represents an industry leading deal and is 2% above inflation, at the time of the pay anniversary and review in June.

“Ongoing strikes are hurting Liverpool City Region’s businesses and prospects for future growth and jobs, at a time of economic uncertainty and volatile market conditions.

“We call on Unite to reconsider the greatly enhanced offer via an independent ballot, so we can bring these damaging strikes to an end.”