Football legend Robbie Fowler helps to launch community kitchen in Liverpool

The former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has helped to launch a community kitchen pilot to try to tackle food poverty.

Fowler has funded a "social eating" scheme which organisers say is a "less demeaning alternative" to foodbanks where people can sit, talk and eat together.

The scheme is run by football fans, from both sides of the city, who have come together to help feed those who are struggling

His donation allows Fans Supporting Foodbanks, which sees both Liverpool and Everton fans gather and distribute donations, to run the pilot at a junior school in West Derby.

"The Community Kitchen idea is inspiring," said Fowler.

"I am proud to be part of it. Too many families in Liverpool and across the UK are really struggling to put food on the table."

The pilot's organisers plan to roll out community kitchens across Liverpool and hope they can be replicated far beyond.

Dave Kelly, chair of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, thanked the former footballer for what he called a "very generous donation."

He added: "We hope the piloting of a community kitchen here in Liverpool can serve as a template going forward for a national rollout across the Fans Supporting Foodbanks network.”

Fowler's donation will also support food pantries across Liverpool.