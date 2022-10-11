Play Brightcove video

Professor James Curran has been advising the Isle of Man government on how to tackle climate change

A government advisor has said it is in the Isle of Man's 'economic best interests' to 'deliver on climate change' by approving a new climate change action plan.

The plans will be voted on in Tynwald, and could see the island importing more electricity from the UK and begin a phasing out of gas boilers.

Speaking on the importance of what the Isle of Man can do to tackle climate change, he said: "It would worry me if the Isle of Man is not delivering on its climate change moral obligations, let alone its international expectations."

He continued: "It is deeply in the Isle of Man's economic best interests to deliver on climate change and become part of the international community."

Without it he warned: "Business, industry and investors will just not want to come to the island".

The Isle of Man was designated as a UNESCO Biosphere in 2016 in recognition of its special environment, culture, heritage and economy.

Professor Curran also spoke of how he expects islanders habits and behaviours will change as government moves towards the targets of net zero.

He said: "Individuals will have to change certain aspects of their behaviour, but that won't be imposed overnight."

He continued: "There's time to change the way you heat your house, there's time to change your car.

"There will be natural points in everybody's life where that will become easier to do."

He also spoke of a target which could see a huge reduction in island waste, where local products could instead be 'improved over time', with recycling as a 'last resort'.

The Isle of Man has previously committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with an interim target of 35% by 2030.

Professor Curran was appointed as the chair of the 'Climate Change Transformation Team' in June 2019.

He has spent the last three years working with a team on the island to achieve the net zero targets set by Tynwald.

He said he would be stepping down from his role once this latest set of plans have been approved.

