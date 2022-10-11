A man who kidnapped and raped a woman at gunpoint has been jailed for 12 and a half years.

Tobias Wood forced his victim to drive to a car park near his home in Port Erin, on the Isle of Man, before raping her in a field, threatening her with a BB gun.

The 24-year-old was jailed at Douglas Courthouse after admitting to rape, and was placed on a sex offenders register indefinitely.

In a statement read to the court, the woman said she would "forever be haunted" by the events and she did not think the fear would "ever stop".

The court heard how Wood had broken in to the back of the woman's car and waited for her until she finished work.

He then put a gun against the back of her neck as she got in the vehicle and ordered her to drive to the car park, threatening to kill her if she did not do as he said.

He attempted to film the attack, but the victim knocked his mobile phone out of his hand.

She eventually managed to get back to her car and contacted her father before going to police.

Wood directed her towards Rushen Football Club before marching her over the pitch at gunpoint. Credit: Google Maps

The Isle of Man Constabulary has since released a statement saying the sentencing is "significant’ and the case would generate "a lot of concern" across the Island.

Detective Inspector Michelle McKillop added: “This case is unprecedented for the Island.

“Rape is a very serious offence and for it to be done at gunpoint demonstrates extreme violence.

“This incident was an isolated event and, like most rape cases, the victim knew her attacker.

“The judicial process has had some setbacks before coming to trial but the victim has maintained her resolve and has been very brave throughout the whole process.”