The mother of an eight-year-old boy whose dad caused his death while 13 times over the drug-drive limit has said her "life is over".Leon Clarke, who had taken cocaine the night before, picked his two young sons up from their grandparents' home, before aquaplaning and smashing into a lorry on the M60.

His son, Blake Consterdine, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the crash near Audenshaw, Greater Manchester, on 28 February 2020.Clarke, of Middlewood Walk, was over the drug-drive limit, was driving with tyres in "poor condition" and was not insured on his BMW 3 series.

The 40-year-old has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the drug-driving limit and causing death by driving while uninsured.

In an emotional victim impact statement read out in court, Blake's mother, Victoria Consterdine, described her son as "cheeky" and "a joker" who "loved life and his family".

She also revealed the devastating effect that the eight-year-old's death has had on her and her family.Victoria Consterdine said: "For me, my life is over. I live in a continuous nightmare that I'm yet to wake from. This nightmare will continue for the rest of my life.

"I have gone from a working mother with two boys to someone who can't even complete simple tasks."

Blake Consterdine was eight when he died in a crash on the M60. Credit: MEN Media

Robin Kitching, prosecuting, told Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court that Clarke had picked Blake and his six-year-old brother up from their grandparents' home in Middleton on the afternoon of the crash.Clarke drove home along the M60 with Blake sitting in the back seat of the BMW 3 Series and his younger brother in the front seat passenger. As he drove past junction 23, he lost control of the vehicle because of a "significant" amount of water on the carriageway that was indicated by a sign, a court heard.

The BMW veered across three lanes before the rear of the vehicle collided with a highways maintenance lorry parked on the hard shoulder.

Drivers stopped at the scene and pulled an unconscious Blake and his young brother from the BMW.

Blake sustained "serious head and internal injuries" and a fire officer recalled hearing Clarke say he had "killed his son".

Emergency services performed CPR on Blake before he was taken to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital but later died.Following the incident, Clarke was arrested by police and tests showed he had 680mcg of benzoylecgonine - a metabolite of cocaine - per 100ml of his blood. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Clarke, of Red Lane, Rochdale, was also not insured to drive the BMW at the time of the incident, the court heard.The BMW's rear tyres were also found to be in "poor condition", which is believed to have contributed to the vehicle aquaplaning.

He told officers he had taken 0.5g of cocaine the night before the incident but said he "felt fine" and had been working as a delivery driver before picking up his sons.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court Credit: MEN Media

In a separate statement, Blake's grandmother, Christine Consterdine, said the day of his death was "the most horrendous day of our lives".

Christine Consterdine said: "All of hearts exploded into tiny shattered pieces, broken forever.

"Blake did not want to die. He enjoyed life so much and his dad took it all away from him."Philip Barnes, mitigating, said the defendant was "sorry" for his actions and was of "previous good character".

Mr Barnes said: "This is not the sort of sorry that comes from self-pity or fear of the consequences.

"He is sorry that what he did means his son is no longer here with his family. Nobody will ever blame him like he blames himself."

Mr Barnes added: "Whatever Leon Clarke has done wrong, he has lost his son too."

Clarke lost control of his car on the M60 close to junction 23. Credit: Google Maps

Sentencing, Judge Mark Savill described Blake's death as "tragic and unnecessary".

He told the defendant that the BMW's tyres and the speed he was travelling at had "undoubtedly" contributed towards the vehicle aquaplaning.

However, he said there was no evidence to suggest the drugs in his system had affected his driving at the time.

Clarke was also banned from the road for four years and will be required to sit an extended retest.