A nightclub in Manchester has introduced an app to help keep clubbers safe.

The Warehouse Project (WHP), which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, created the app which includes a map of the venue, and a way to contact security if you feel in danger, or if you get separated from your friends.

The WHP app also allows on-site drug testing reports to be sent through push notifications.

Reports come from Manchester based MANDRAKE, among others, England’s first publicly funded permanent city-centre based and harm reduction facility.

It follows several drug-related deaths over the past few years, the most recent in September 2021 when a student died after taking a mixture of MDMA and Ketamine.

Kim O’Brien, Director of Operations, said: “The team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure customers’ experience and welfare are our top priorities, and to deliver the best on-site experience possible for everyone involved.”

The app has been introduced to help keep clubbers safe, and will be supported by a wifi network inside the club.

WHP will also be the first UK club of this scale to install free wif-fi access for all to support the app, and allow people to stay in contact with their friends or order a taxi home at the end of the night.

Chelsea Teesdale, Head of Digital Marketing at WHP wants to make sure safety is at the heart of this app.

“As with all aspects of nightlife and festivals, we have to ensure we are doing everything we can so people feel safe and are safe.

“We want people to feel prepared and know where they’re going and we also suggest creating meeting points.”

The welfare provision, in partnership with W.E.L.SAFE, will also focus on increasing the number of medical professionals and the rotations of staff around the venue.

Gemma Bennet, director at W.E.L.Safe, said: “No matter what help or support you need on site, we’ve got you covered.”

The app is free to download on iOS devices and Android devices will be available soon.

