Report by Granada Report Correspondent Victoria Grimes

A centre that supports victims of rape and sexual assault in Lancashire says the numbers of people using its services have doubled in 20 years.

Since it opened in 2002 the SAFE centre at the Royal Preston Hospital has supported more than 10,000 people who have been raped or sexually assaulted - ranging from the very young to elderly pensioners.

The centre combines forensic and medical care for victims, helping gather evidence and provide care in the aftermath.

The SAFE Centre at Royal Preston Hospital Credit: ITV News

Kate Robertshaw, who has been the centre’s manager for 19 years, said: “We see people at their most vulnerable… you’ll always remember certain cases.

“For me it’s all been cases that have reminded me of my own children.”

The centre offers advice on what support is available in your local area, working closely with Royal Preston Hospital and Lancashire Police.

As well as immediate aftercare, they can also provide support through the police and court process with an Independant Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) and Child and Young Persons Advocate (CYPA).

Once at the centre, a crisis worker helps guide people through the process of collecting evidence, whilst also providing someone to listen to and a place to rest.

Daisy, who was a victim of sexual assault and is now a crisis worker, said : “They took over and took the burden away from me… they ask consent for everything, even to touch my hand.”

Referrals have doubled to 700 people each year since the centre’s opening, with no sign of it slowing down.

The centre offers assistance in times of extreme difficulty, helping people when they need it most.

“At the time you feel like your body isn’t yours, to have someone ask you for permission to do certain procedures was so important, it was the start of me claiming my own body back,” Daisy added.