Exclusive
Numbers of sexual assault victims using Lancashire SAFE centre doubles in 20 years
Report by Granada Report Correspondent Victoria Grimes
A centre that supports victims of rape and sexual assault in Lancashire says the numbers of people using its services have doubled in 20 years.
Since it opened in 2002 the SAFE centre at the Royal Preston Hospital has supported more than 10,000 people who have been raped or sexually assaulted - ranging from the very young to elderly pensioners.
The centre combines forensic and medical care for victims, helping gather evidence and provide care in the aftermath.
Kate Robertshaw, who has been the centre’s manager for 19 years, said: “We see people at their most vulnerable… you’ll always remember certain cases.
“For me it’s all been cases that have reminded me of my own children.”
The centre offers advice on what support is available in your local area, working closely with Royal Preston Hospital and Lancashire Police.
As well as immediate aftercare, they can also provide support through the police and court process with an Independant Sexual Violence Advisor (ISVA) and Child and Young Persons Advocate (CYPA).
Once at the centre, a crisis worker helps guide people through the process of collecting evidence, whilst also providing someone to listen to and a place to rest.
Daisy, who was a victim of sexual assault and is now a crisis worker, said : “They took over and took the burden away from me… they ask consent for everything, even to touch my hand.”
More information on the Royal Preston SAFE centre >
Referrals have doubled to 700 people each year since the centre’s opening, with no sign of it slowing down.
The centre offers assistance in times of extreme difficulty, helping people when they need it most.
“At the time you feel like your body isn’t yours, to have someone ask you for permission to do certain procedures was so important, it was the start of me claiming my own body back,” Daisy added.
Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault in the North West
Greater Manchester Victims' Services
Greater Manchester Victims' Services
They provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.
RASASC: Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre (Cheshire & Merseyside)
RASASC: Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre (Cheshire & Merseyside)
RASASC supports people who have been affected by rape or sexual abuse. It has offices in Chester, Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Knowsley, Halton, Northwich, Macclesfield, St.Helens and Warrington, and also offers outreach support in locations across Cheshire and Merseyside.
You can call them on: 0330 363 0063
Trust House Lancashire
Trust House Lancashire
Trust House offers a safe space where survivors of all forms of rape and sexual abuse can access a range of services to help improve their health and well being, regain their confidence and self-esteem and be empowered to reclaim their lives.
You can call them on 01772 825 288 or email support@trusthouselancs.org
Young Person's Advisory Service (YPAS)
Young Person's Advisory Service (YPAS)
They support children, young people and families from three locations in Central, South and North Liverpool - covering Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral, and St Helens (Merseyside).
You can contact them on 0151 707 1025, or email support@ypas.org.uk
The Birchall Trust
The Birchall Trust
It offers one to one weekly counselling sessions to male and females of all ages who have experienced rape and/or sexual abuse in South Cumbria and North Lancashire.
You can phone them on 01229 820828 or email on enquiries@birchalltrust.org.uk
Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester
Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester
Provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515.
Greater Manchester Rape Crisis
Greater Manchester Rape Crisis
This is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk
Survivors Manchester
Survivors Manchester
They provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.