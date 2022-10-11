A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale

The pair, 31-year-old man and 32-year-old woman both from St Helens, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were taken in custody for questioning, and have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A total of 11 people have now been arrested in connection with Ashley's murder, all remain on conditional bail or under investigation.

Ashley Dale, 28, died after gunman burst through her front door on Leinster Road, in Old Swan, and opened fire on Sunday, 21 August.

Emergency services found Ashley in the back garden with a gunshot wound to her body. She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police say the Knowsley Council worker was not believed to have been the intended target, although detectives think the gunman was targeting her address for "unknown reasons".

The killing is one of a three fatal shootings to have happened in the Liverpool area in a week - alongside the murders of Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Sam Rimmer.

Merseyside Police said: "If you haven’t already come forward, please submit any information you have directly with our investigation team through our online Public Portal.

"This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives." Anyone with any information can also contact us via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.