Detectives investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool have made a 12th arrest. Ashley, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home on Leinster Road in Old Swan on Sunday 21 August.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: PA Images

Since her death Merseyside Police have been carrying out a major investigation which has seen a number of arrests, but as yet, no charges.

The latest to be arrested is a 25-year-old man from St Helens on Tuesday 11 October.

He has been taken to a police station for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender.

This comes after a 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, also from St Helens were arrested on Monday 10 October on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have since been released on conditional bail.

Merseyside Police are still appealing for information, saying any detail could help and have issued a statement via social media.

The force said: "If you haven’t already come forward, please submit any information you have directly with our investigation team through our online Public Portal. "You can also contact us via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873."