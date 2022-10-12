Actor Jodie Comer has been named "the most beautiful woman in the world" according to science.

The Killing Eve star from Liverpool was ranked in the top spot according to a scientific calculation called the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which works out the most "physically perfect" human beings.

When applied to Jodie's face, the 29-year-old was found to be 94.52% accurate to the physical perfection calculation.

Dr Julian de Silva calculated Jodie's face is almost the 'perfect shape'. Credit: Dr Julian de Silva

What is the Golden Ratio?

The Golden Ratio dates back to the European Renaissance when artists and architects used an equation to help them plan their masterpieces and decide how to set certain features.

Over the years scientists started using the formula to explain why some people are considered beautiful and others are not.

It uses several measurements; the length and width of the face are measured, and the length is then divided by the width. The ideal result - the Golden Ratio - should equal 1.6, which means the face is one and a half times longer than it is wide.

Three segments of the face are also measured, from the hairline to between the eyes, the area between the eyes to the bottom of the nose, and from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the chin.

If the numbers are equal, a person is considered more beautiful.

Jodie Comer at Killing Eve series 4 launch in February 2022. Credit: PA images

Harley Street plastic surgeon Dr Julian de Silva has compiled the list using computer assisted mapping techniques to create their scores of "perfection", according to the Golden Ratio.

According to the maths, the top ten are:

1. Jodie Comer - 94.52%

2. Zendaya - 94.37%

3. Bella Hadid - 94.35%

4. Beyoncé - 92.44%

5. Ariana Grande - 91.81%

6. Taylor Swift - 91.64%

7. Jourdan Dunn - 91.39%

8. Kim Kardashian - 91.28%

9. Deepika Padukone 91.22%

10. HoYeon Jung - 89.63%

Beyonce came fourth in the list. Credit: PA images

On the reason why Comer clinched the top spot, Dr de Silva explained: "She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes.

"Her chin is beautifully shaped and her overall face shape is really strong.

"The only element she was marked down for was her eyebrows which achieved an average score of 88%."

The Golden Ratio has also been used to rate cities and towns, with Chester being named the most beautiful city in the world.

Listen to ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted: