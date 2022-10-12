A man has been arrested on suspicion of large-scale money laundering after around half a million pounds in cash was seized.

Police also seized a number of high value watches and a BB gun.

Merseyside Police carried out warrants across Liverpool in the Allerton, Norris Green and Walton areas, on Tuesday 11 October.

The watches were found wrapped up in kitchen roll Credit: Merseyside Police

Officers say the raids came as part of a joint investigation with the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit into money laundering via the suspected use of 'EncroChat' devices.

The man remains in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to launder money. Detective Sergeant Rob Brown said "Our investigation continues with our colleagues in the NWROCU and under the Proceeds of Crime Act. "We will do everything in our powers under POCA to thoroughly investigate and recover the benefit those we suspect of illegal activity.

"We want to claim back the money and lifestyle that was never rightfully theirs and where we can, reinvest this in those communities who feel the harm of criminal activity."