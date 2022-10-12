A man murdered following a disturbance at a house in Rochdale has been officially identified as 21-year-old Liam Richardson from Middleton.

Emergency services were called to a terraced house on Industry Road in Rochdale in the early hours of 3 October.

Liam Richardson was found dead at an address on Industry Road Credit: Google Streetmaps

A second incident occurred at around 04:00 hrs the same morning on Norton Road, Rochdale followed by a third incident at 06:26 hrs on Gale Street, Rochdale, where the suspect was detained.

Kieron Oldham, 36, has been charged with Liam’s murder, as well as affray and two counts of false imprisonment.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on 13 March 2023.

Keiron Oldham is due at Manchester Crown Court in 2023 Credit: Steve Allen/PA

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the three incidents, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Rachel Smith said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward to help with our investigation.

"This includes CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell and mobile phone footage that may have captured any of these incidents.

"The Major Incident Team can be contacted on 0161 856 8751 or you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

"You can also click this link Public Portal to upload anything you feel may be relevant.

"We would also like to express that our thoughts are with Liam’s family and friends at this sad time and we are asking that their privacy is respected to allow them the time to grieve and come to terms with their huge loss."