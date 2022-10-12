There is heavy traffic on the M62 with delays of up to an hour following a multi-vehicle crash.

Two lanes are closed on the motorway westbound between J11 and J10, near Warrington, after the incident at around 6.15am.

An earlier closure of the whole carriageway has led to seven mile queues and delays of up to an hour.

Lanes 3 and 4, are closed between J11 A574 Birchwood Way, Birchwood, to J10 M6 J21A, Croft Interchange.

Traffic is building up in the surrounding areas including Lowton and Leigh, and the Eastbound carriageway is also slow as onlookers look at the accident .

National highway Traffic Officers are in attendance and recovery agents are en-route, and it is hoped the incident will clear by around 11.15am.

More information to follow.