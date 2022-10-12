Reports two girls aged six and seven were sexually assaulted by a man in Oldham are being investigated by detectives.

Greater Manchester Police said patrols have been stepped up in the Higginshaw area of the town after the reported attack off Higginshaw Road on Saturday 8 October.

It was reported at 12.40pm that the girls were approached by a man on a bike who sexually assaulted them then rode away.

The force say the suspect is a man aged between 40 and 60, who was wearing shorts and riding a bicycle.

The girls were approaced by an unknown man on a bike on Kirkstone Close in Oldham. Credit: Google Maps

GMP say the girls and their families were being supported by specialist officers.A spokesperson from the force said: "The male is reported to have sexually assaulted the victims by touching one of the girls inappropriately, before asking the second victim to touch his groin area. He then fled the scene."The male is described to be a white male, aged between 40-60 years old with short grey hair, of medium build, wearing shorts and a top with white writing on the front and grey patches on the shoulders."He was seen riding a black bicycle with white writing on it with blue pedals. The two victims and their families are currently being supported by specialist officers."

Detective Inspector Andrew Fink said: "GMP are aware that this incident will understandably cause shock and concern for local residents. I'd like to reassure the community that we are investigating and are following up on a number of lines of enquiry to try and establish who this man is."We have increased patrols in the area to help keep people safe and would ask anyone with any questions to please speak to one of our officers who will be happy to help”."GMP are appealing for anyone with any information at all regarding this incident to please get in touch with us as soon as possible."