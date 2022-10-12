A therapy dog has won a prestigious award for being a "great listener" to prison inmates who are learning to read.

George, who is based in Lancashire, has been recognised by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (ifaw) at the House of Lords.

For four years, the five-year-old pooch has visited prisons across the North West as part of the Reading to Dogs scheme, which helps men with low self-esteem learn to read.

The special cocker spaniel sits next to each inmate and listens patiently, encouraging them to progress their skills.

George will receive his ward on 18 October. Credit: iFaw

Robbie, a Governor at Buckley Hall Prison in Rochdale, said: “George’s role is so often about listening to people read, and what makes him so special, is that he listens intently – without correction or judgement.

"His calming nature offers so much encouragement, bringing out a different side of people and nurturing positive behaviours.

"We are always told; he is a great listener. George is often the highlight of people’s days.

"He makes a big difference and touches many lives – I am so happy for him that his hard work has been recognised.”

George's calming nature helps with the more challenging inmates. Credit: iFaw

George, who works alongside owner Robbie Durgan and shared handler Aimee Jones, also visits more "challenging" prisoners at HMP Liverpool.

He has also comforted unwell inmates and worked with stroke patients, helping refine motor skills and improving mobility.

George worked with four dying patients, providing comfort to them and their families with cuddles and, according to his owner, grieving when they passed.

In recent months, he has worked with the counter terrorism staff at HMP Manchester and helped build relationships with prisoners.

George sits with a young girl who is learning to read. Credit: iFaw

Outside of his role in prisons, George also finds time in his busy schedule for charity work and visits an infant school in Warrington to where he listens to young children read.

James Sawyer, UK Director of ifaw, said: “When we heard about George, we were so impressed how just one dog, can do so much to help people from all walks of life improve their situation, within the local community.

"George truly is a remarkable dog, and his work with both Robbie and Aimee shows how animals can have a truly positive impact on people."

When George is off duty, he enjoys going on walks, using his nose to guide his path, play with other dogs, camping, swimming and visiting the beach.

He will receive his award at ifaw’s prestigious Animal Action Awards night at the House of Lords on 18 October.