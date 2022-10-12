Animal welfare specialists are investigating how a frightened and neglected dog was left abandoned and tied to a tree.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found by a man in a wooded area at Anfield Sports Club, Liverpool, after he heard her whimpering.

The skinny canine, aged about two, is now being cared for in an animal hospital.

She had recently had puppies and investigators are now concerned for their well-being.

RSPCA Inspector Nadine Penguily said: "I do wonder if someone has sold on the pups and made their money and then decided to dump her."

Ann is a distinctive dog with a black patch over one eye. Credit: RSPCA

The case was launched on Saturday 8 October after the man heard the dog making whimpering noises as he walked home in the early hours of the morning.

He returned at 5am to investigate further and contacted the RSPCA after finding the poor pet tied to the tree.

Named Ann by rescuers, she is now in the care of the Greater Manchester Animal Hospital until she is ready to be rehomed.

The dog was microchipped but her owner’s details were not registered.

Inspectors are keen to find the person responsible.

Ann will be rehomed when she is well enough. Credit: RSPCA

Ms Penguily said: “Poor Ann has clearly been neglected as she is so thin and it is clear she has recently had puppies as her teats are swollen and she still has milk.

"I am concerned that someone could just abandon her in this state and am also worried for the welfare of her puppies.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for dumping Ann in such an irresponsible way. She is quite a distinctive dog with a black patch over one eye.

"She is super-friendly and in spite of what she has been through is very loving."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in Anfield at the time or who knows a dog of this appearance who recently gave birth should contact the RSPCA’s confidential appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The charity fears that the cost of living crisis will lead to more pets being abandoned or given away because owners don't know where to turn.

It is urging people to get help before things get desperate and has launched a Cost of Living Hub with money saving tips and advice for anyone who is finding times hard.