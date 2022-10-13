Belle Vue Aces have won Speedway's Premiership title for the first time in 29 years after a nailbiting night at Sheffield Tigers.

The Aces lost by 10 points in the second leg of the Grand Final but thanks to taking a 12 point lead with them from the first leg, clinched the win by just two points on aggregate.

The win made it worth it for the fans who had made the trip over to the Sheffield stadium, as the Aces ran to the stands to celebrate with them.

Tom Brennan was the Aces hero by clinching it with a vital shared heat with German Norick Blodorn in the penultimate race.

Brennan said "It’s just an amazing feeling to win it for the fans. They’ve waited for so long. Manchester is red again.

"This is the biggest club in world speedway and to be champions again is where they rightly belong.

"It’s a massive moment for me personally.

"I was in the race that lost the title for Belle Vue a year ago and also for Glasgow in the Championship. It was heartbreaking for me.

"So to finally win the title and be in the race to clinch it is just incredible. This is so big for the club and the fans.

"I love it in Manchester, the fans and club have been so good to me. It’s great to deliver the title."

Belle Vue Aces Tom Brennan said to be in the race which clinched title was "incredible" Credit: Taylor Lanning

Belle Vue were leading by 12 points from the first leg at the National Speedway Stadium on Monday night.

But Sheffield clawed back the deficit to just two points behind after Heat 10.

But the next race proved pivotal. Home Pole Tobiasz Musielak roared under ATPI Aces’ Brady Kurtz and then crashed out.

The referee deemed that Musielak should be excluded.

That gave Belle Vue a maximum heat win and back in control of the final which they wrapped up thanks to the young guns Brennan and Blodorn in Heat 14.

There was a huge contingent of Manchester fans who had travelled to Owlerton and celebrated the long-awaited victory.

The cult Mexican fans were also decked out in their traditional sombreros.

The riders donned sombreros to celebrate with the travelling fans Credit: Belle Vue Aces

Boss Mark Lemon was naturally overjoyed and admitted "We’ve had so much heartbreak over the years, we have come so close so many times in finals.

“It’s a horrible feeling to keep losing and the fans have been through so much. I’m so happy for the fans.

"This has been a great season for the club. The boys have worked so hard to get this far.

"It seemed to be getting away from us a bit but maybe it was just our year, we got the luck when we needed it.

"This win is for the fans, our brilliant owners Tony Rice and Robin Southwell for putting so much faith in us and backing us all the way.

"It’s also a massive thanks to all our partners like ATPI and Rentruck.