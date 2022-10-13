An 11-year-old boy is the "ringleader" of a crime spree in Blackpool responsible for more than 80 different offences, including assaulting a female police officer, MPs have been told.

Scott Benton, the Conservative MP for the town, made the claim as he raised concerns about a "gang of teenagers" committing "hundreds" of offences in an area of the Lancashire seaside town in recent weeks.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt encouraged Mr Benton, MP for Blackpool South, to seek a debate on how to tackle anti-social behaviour.

He said: "Residents in the Talbot and Brunswick area of Blackpool have been plagued by anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, with hundreds of different crimes being committed by a gang of teenagers.

"The ringleader is an 11-year-old boy who has been responsible for over 80 different offences, including assaulting a female police officer.

"Sadly the efforts of Lancashire Police to bring him to justice have been compromised by Blackpool Council's children's directorate, who refuse to criminalise teenagers.

"Can we have a debate in this House regarding anti-social behaviour, the misery it causes to communities and whether the police have the appropriate powers to tackle these problems?"

Scott Benton, MP for Blackpool South, has been encouraged to seek a debate on how to tackle anti-social behaviour. Credit: PA Images

Ms Mordaunt replied: "I'm so sorry that his community are suffering from this series of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

"He will know that it takes a team of people to redress this situation, it's about education, it's about the local authority, it's about a good policing approach and I think this will be an excellent topic for a debate, and I'd encourage him to apply for it in the usual way."

