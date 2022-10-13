D-day veteran celebrates 100th birthday with golf tournament in his honour

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith

A D-Day veteran from Rochdale has celebrated his 100th birthday with a golf tournament in his honour.

Ken Wright was chauffered in a World War 2 jeep to the first hole at the Castle Hawk golf club, where he teed off the Ken Wright Centenary Cup.

An officer from his old regiment, the Suffolks, was there to greet him, as well as piper escorts and standard bearers from the British Legion

Credit: ITV

As a young man in 1944, Private Ken Wright, was among the allied forces storming the Normandy beaches on D Day. He still has vivid memories of the landings.

"I remember everything - machine gun posts, anti-tank guns, minefields, barbed wire."

Ken was among the allied forces storming Normandy on D-day Credit: Ken Wright

Ken's son Alan said he was very proud of him. "He was at the sharp end from landing in the early morning of 6th June, all the way through, and came out without a scratch. He was one of the very few lucky ones."

After watching the early action from the tournament in his name, Ken retired to the club house for a presentation dinner with 60 senior members of the club to celebrate his special birthday.