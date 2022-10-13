A plane travelling from Turkey to Manchester had to be diverted to Stansted airport escorted by two RAF fighter jets, after authorities were alerted to a 'security threat'.

The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Airport at 9.40pm on Wednesday 12 October, but was diverted to Stansted, where it landed shortly after 9.20pm.

Essex Police said they were alerted to a potential threat on board the plane.

The force said the runway was closed while enquiries were carried out and officers were able to establish there was no threat on board.

The RAF confirmed that two Typhoon jets were involved in the response to the incident.Jet2 said its teams were looking after those affected, adding: "We would like to apologise to everyone onboard for any inconvenience or upset caused by this unforeseen incident.

"We understand that the authorities were alerted to a potential security threat, however this has been downgraded and the incident has been declared as over."