The moment Sayam Ali was arrested while attempting to flee the country

Sayam Ali was arrested at Manchester Airport as he attempted to board a plane to Malta. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A man has been jailed for attacking a teenage boy with a machete in Rochdale after attempting to flee the country at Manchester Airport.

Officers were called to the incident on Sherrif Street in Rochdale on Thursday 9 June 2022.

Police realised a teenager had been stabbed and was left with serious and life changing injuries to his shoulder.

Sayam Ali had arrived at the location in a vehicle before he ran towards the teenage victim and struck him in the shoulder with the machete.

The 16-year-old victim suffered external and internal bleeding and was treated by paramedics on the pavement before being taken to hospital.

Greater Manchester Police say Ali of Upper Hayes Close, Rochdale was quickly identified as a suspect after enquiries from Rochdale CID. A manhunt was launched to discover his whereabouts.

The 18-year-old was arrested at Manchester Airport on Wednesday 29 June 2022, as he attempted to flee the country by boarding a plane to Malta - he had with him four large suitcases.

During his police interview, Ali failed to answer any questions and was subsequently charged and remanded in custody before an appearance at Manchester Magistrates Court on the July 1 2022.

Ali was sentenced to 5 years 4 months in prison after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to Section 18 assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Constable Russell Clarke of GMP’s Rochdale CID, said: "The attack was frenzied and Ali displayed a complete disregard for human life.

“Sayam Ali is somebody that advertised himself online as ‘armed and dangerous’ and whilst committing this act he made no attempt to conceal his identity.

“He subsequently tried to evade the police before we were able to arrest him at Manchester Airport as he cowardly attempted to flee the country.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure those responsible for such acts, are brought to justice and taken off the streets.

“Whilst the defendant is now in prison, the young victim of this attack continues, what is likely to be, a long and difficult recovery.

“The full gravity and impact on the victim and also his family cannot be measured, but I am hopeful that they can find some form of normality in the weeks and months to come.”

"I would also like to directly appeal to those carrying weapons to surrender them, anonymously, in our Forever Amnesty bins which are located at 13 police stations across Greater Manchester.

"Each knife deposited goes toward making our communities a safer place for everyone.”