Homeless people and rough sleepers living in Trafford have been able to access medical care through a new mobile health unit.

The Trafford Council unit gave medical help and support to 37 people across three nights when it took to the streets of Trafford for the first time.

The unit, which visited Stretford, Old Trafford, Sale, Altrincham and Partington, provided much-needed support to those most in need of help.

It offers a range of treatments including vaccinations, health checks, blood tests, mobile ECG tests, dentist support, sexual health advice and immunisation support.

Across the three nights staff carried out 31 health checks, 17 dental referrals, 13 smoking cessation referrals, six drug/alcohol referrals, two mental health referrals, three GP registration assistance, five weight loss referrals, five queries, five covid vaccination requests and nine flu vaccination requests.

Homeless people across Trafford will be able to access medical care through the new mobile unit Credit: PA

Staff will also be carrying out home visits to supported accommodation and speaking with rough sleepers when the unit goes out again later in October.

The unit was bought after Trafford Council won a bid totalling £237,526 from the Government as part of the Rough Sleeper Initiative (RSI).

The RSI funding will be used to provide a tenancy support worker, a personalisation fund, more emergency accommodation and transport support.

Trafford will also benefit from a full time rough sleeper outreach worker, a psychologist, a dual diagnosis worker and funding for two workers to help with complex cases.

Cllr James Wright, Trafford Council’s Executive Member for Housing and Neighbourhoods, said: “Trafford Council and the Executive is totally committed to helping homeless people and those who are sleeping rough.

This mobile health unit has provided much-needed support to 37 individuals in Trafford – a fantastic achievement.

“Those individuals may never have received their treatment had it not been for the mobile health unit. The unit will be out again at the end of this month and we hope to treat even more people then.”

Cllr Jane Slater, Trafford Council’s Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing and Equalities, said: “The mobile health unit is a fabulous idea and has proved to be a great success.

Those struggling most in our borough are receiving medical treatment directly now and are being referred to NHS services.

It is important that everyone in Trafford receives the medical attention they need. Thank you to everyone involved in setting up this service.”

The mobile health unit will be parked up in the following locations later this month:

24 October:

2pm - 2pm: Bluesci (Old Trafford) M16 0LN

3pm - 5pm: Greenbank M16 0LR

27 October:

11:30am - 2pm: St Brides M16 9NW

3pm - 5pm: Bluesci (Partington) M31 4LP

For more information, please call HOST on 0161 912 2230.