A senior police officer has been suspended following an allegation of misconduct.

The Greater Manchester Police officer is being investigated by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the force said.

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “Following an allegation of misconduct, a senior officer has been suspended from duty and referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation into their standards of professional behaviour.”

An IOPC spokesman said: “We are waiting for a referral from GMP and will assess the available information to determine if any further action is required from us.”

More to follow.