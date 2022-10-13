Two men have been jailed after a police officer was injured after being hit by a van.

The officer had been responding to reports that a backpack containing cannabis was in the road on Hewitt Avenue in St Helens on the evening of 17 May 2022.

While the constable was retrieving the bag, he approached a white Ford Transit van whose occupants were acting suspiciously nearby.The van was then driven at the officer, colliding with him, before being driven away from the scene.The officer sustained a serious injury to his shoulder, and injuries to his right arm and right leg.

The van was driven at the officer on Hewitt Avenue.

Umar Anwar, 31, of Birkdale Road, Rochdale, was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for two and a half years. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years and three months.

Ahmmad Anwar, 27, of Deeplish Road, Rochdale, was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and was jailed for four years.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: "These men clearly had no regard for the safety of others, demonstrated by their reckless actions on that night which led to a police officer being seriously injured.

"Our officers put themselves in harm's way every day to protect law abiding members of the public and while they understand the risks their job carries it is totally unacceptable that they should have to tolerate this level of violence.

"My message to those who choose to commit violent acts against police officer is simple: please remember, whatever you think of us, one day you or your families may need our help too."