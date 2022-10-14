Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Correspondent Mel Barham

A new campaign has been launched to teach more young people CPR - using an augmented reality filter.

The new filter - which is being used across social media platform Snapchat - is being backed by former Bolton footballer Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest during an FA Cup match.

Muamba's heart stopped for 78 minutes in 2012 when he collapsed during Wanderers cup tie with Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

His life was saved by a consultant cardiologist who was in the crowd as a fan.

Muamba collapsed in 2012 during an FA Cup match at White Hart Lane. Credit: PA Images

Now, 10 years later, Muamba is promoting the new Snapchat lens, created by the Red Cross, that shows the user how to give CPR.

Muamba said: "You might not value this lesson right now but at some point you might be able to use it. I know how vital CPR was in my recovery.

"I was fortunate enough [the cardiac arrest] it happened in the best place I could wish for. I had doctors from both clubs, an ambulance close to me and a cardiologist in the stands."

The new filter works by creating a life sized digital image of a patient - placing them in the same room as the user.

It then goes through the basics of CPR - teaching the user what to do one step at a time.

Fabrice said: "For them it seems like you're playing a cartoon but it's more than that. There's a message behind it."

Muamba is urging people to learn how to perform CPR to give first aid in an emergency. Credit: ITV News

Statistics show seven out of ten cardiac arrests happen in front of bystanders, but fewer than 20% provide first aid.

Muamba added: "Every single time somebody doesn't do CPR on somebody in cardiac arrest, the percentage of surviving goes down.

"Learning CPR through Snapchat gives a better chance of survival."

Muamba is not the only footballer to have had a cardiac arrest.

In Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Denmark match and was resuscitated. He now plays for Manchester United.

Eriksen collapsed in a Euro 2020 match against Finland. Credit: PA Images

In 2003, Manchester City midfielder Marc-Vivien Foé collapsed during an international match for Cameroon. He died shortly later of a hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

And, at the beginning of October, Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu, 24, has been forced into retirement due to the diagnosis of a hereditary heart condition.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...