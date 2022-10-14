A police officer has been found not guilty of assaulting a man and injuring a child in their home during a domestic incident.

Paul Cleasby, who worked for Greater Manchester Police, was cleared of assault by beating after a three day trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The officer had been called to a domestic incident on 18 November 2021.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) examined body worn footage and took statements from both witnesses and the complainants.

The IOPC said Cleasby acted with gross misconduct Credit: PA Images

The evidence was then sent to the Crown Prosecution service who charged the officer.

IOPC Director of Major Investigations, Steve Noonan, said: “It was important for the matters to be independently and thoroughly investigated and it was right it was heard in open court which provides the transparency that is vital for public confidence.”

The IOPC concluded that though not charged, Cleasby acted with gross misconduct that breach police standards of professional behaviour.

Greater Manchester Police will now decide the next steps.