Nurse Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more while working on a neonatal unit.

It is claimed she went on a year-long killing spree while working on unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Instead, each child has been given a letter which they will be referred to.

Nick Johnson, KC, prosecuting told Manchester Crown Court, each of the individual cases of the children involved in the trial, while Ben Myers KC, defending Letby, said his client denies all the allegations against her.

So who are the babies involved and what is alleged to have happened?

Child A

A baby boy, allegedly murdered at just one-day-old, on 8 June 2015 by Letby who injected air into his bloodstream.

The baby boy had been born a minute after his twin sister, at 8.31pm. He was born prematurely, delivered by Caesarean section at 31 weeks, and was admitted to the intensive care room in the neonatal unit of the hospital.

He was in good condition and did well, and by the following morning was breathing "in air" without extra oxygen help and given expressed breast milk.

Letby came to work at 7.30pm for a handover from another nurse who looked after child A during the day shift.

After the 30-minute handover, at 8.00pm Letby became the designated nurse for child A, and at 8.26pm she called a doctor to the baby’s incubator and the on-call consultant was also alerted.

Both doctor and consultant noted an "odd discolouration" on the boy’s skin, patches of pink over blue skin that appeared and disappeared.

Mr Johnson said this became a "hallmark" of some of the cases in which Letby had injected air into the bloodstream of a victim.

Despite resuscitation attempts, child A was died at 8.58pm, within 90 minutes of Letby coming on duty.

Four medical experts reviewed the case. The first said child A was a "well infant" before his death.

He said the fatal event was consistent with a deliberate injection of air or something else into the boy’s circulation a minute or two before his collapse.

A second expert said child A’s collapse was not a natural event and added the "most likely reason" was air administered deliberately, "by someone who knew it would cause significant harm".

A pathologist found it would be reasonable to conclude that air in child A’s circulation was most likely caused by air administration through one of two tubes already attached to the baby’s body.

The defence does not accept that an air embolus, or air bubble, was the cause of death.

Child B

The twin sister of child A, who Letby allegedly tried to kill at about midnight on 9 June 2015.

Child B required some resuscitation at birth on 7 June but recovered quickly and stabilised.

But shortly before midnight, the court heard, it was noted her blood/oxygen levels had fallen and that nasal prongs providing additional oxygen had been dislodged.

At about 12.30am the child’s alarm monitor sounded as the youngster was seen to be blue in colour, was not breathing and was limp. An on-call registrar was alerted and the child recovered quickly once resuscitated.

The prosecutor said "mercifully" child B does not have appear to have suffered any adverse consequences.

He added an expert paediatrician, who reviewed the case, had concluded child B was subjected to "some form of sabotage" and she may have been injected with a dose of air.

He told jurors: "Here you can see we have a pair of twins who were born prematurely but in pretty good condition.

"No-one expected them to face grave problems, yet both suffered unusual symptoms within a short time of each other."

The defence say child B's death was a “good example” of the “assumption of guilt” and experts had been “influenced by the theory of harm”.

Child C

A baby boy, allegedly murdered at five-days-old on 14 June 2015 after Letby injected air into his stomach through a nose tube, making him unable to breathe.

He suffered a cardiac arrest.

The boy had been born prematurely at 30 weeks on 10 June 2015, weighing only 800 grams, but despite going into intensive care was in good condition.

Five days later, on the nightshift of 14 June, Letby was supposed to be looking after another, more poorly baby, in another room.

But she was the only person in the room when child C suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed.

Mr Johnson said an independent pathologist - when reviewing the case - concluded Child C died because his breathing became compromised and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The prosecutor told jurors: "If you are trying to murder a child in a neonatal unit, it is a fairly effective way of doing it. It doesn’t really leave much trace."

He said on the afternoon of 14 June 2015 - hours after child C died - the defendant searched on Facebook for the youngster’s parents.

Mr Johnson suggested from the timings that this was "one of the first things she did when waking up" after she had earlier finished her shift at about 8am.

The defence say child C was a “very premature” baby, born at 30 weeks and weighing only 800g. They say such babies were vulnerable, especially to infection, and he should have been at a specialist children’s hospital.

Child D

A baby girl allegedly murdered on 22 June 2015 by Letby intentionally injecting air into the bloodstream.

The baby girl lost her colour and became floppy in her father's arms shortly after she was delivered by caesarean section and had a risk factor because her mother's waters broke early.

She responded well to treatment in the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal until she deteriorated and collapsed three times in the early hours of 22 June 2015.

During the second collapse the youngster was "distressed and crying", said the barrister.

The child's monitor alarm sounded on the third collapse and she could not be revived.

Letby sent "many messages" to friends in the wake of child D's death and the preceding deaths and collapses in which she suggested they could all clearly be explained as natural causes.

The defendant later told police she could not explain why she had searched on Facebook for child D's parents in the aftermath of her death.

She was also asked about another message in which she had referred to an "element of fate" being involved.

Mr Johnson told the jury: "We say, tragically for [child D] her bad luck or fate was the fact that Lucy Letby was working in the neonatal unit that night."

The defence say the hospital failed to provide adequate care. Adding it is “beyond dispute” that Child D should have been given antibiotics hours before she was treated with them, and there was more evidence that infection played a part in her death rather than Letby killing her with air.

Lucy Letby denies 22 counts of murder and attempted murder relating to 17 children. Credit: SWNS

Child E

A baby boy, allegedly murdered on 4 August 2015 by an injection of air into the bloodstream.

Mr Johnson said that evening child E's mother visited her son in the neonatal unit.

Mr Johnson said: "We say that she interrupted Lucy Letby who was attacking [child E], although she did not realise it at the time."

When the mother arrived, her son was "distressed" and bleeding from the mouth, the court heard.

The mother recalled Letby tried to reassure her, he said, and told her a registrar would review the youngster's condition and she should leave the unit.

"'Trust me, I'm a nurse'. That's what she told (the mother)," said Mr Johnson.

"We suggest she was fobbed off by Lucy Letby."

Child E went on to suffer significant blood loss later in the evening, say the Crown, with a treating registrar saying he had never encountered such a large bleed in a small baby.

Following child E's death in the early hours of 4 August, the Crown said Letby made "fraudulent" nursing notes which were "false, misleading and designed to cover her tracks".

Letby went on to show a "very unusual interest" in child E's family, said Mr Johnson, with social media searches on them two days after the youngster's death and again on numerous occasions in the following months, including "even on Christmas Day".

The defence say there is "no clear explanation" in his case for what happened. That being so, it is not right to rely on the assumption of guilt.

Child F

A baby boy, the twin brother of child E, who it is claimed Letby attempted murder on 5 August 2015.

The day after allegedly murdering child E, Letby allegedly used insulin for the first time to poison a baby by trying to murder child E's twin brother, child F.

Child F was prescribed a TPN (total parenteral nutrition) bag of fluids and later suffered an unexpected drop in his blood sugar levels and surge in heart rate.

Checks on his insulin levels were carried out which showed, "conclusive evidence" someone had given child F insulin to poison him.

Mr Johnson said no other baby on the neonatal unit was prescribed insulin so child F could not have received the drug intended for some other child by negligence.

Mr Johnson said the prosecution allege Letby had injected insulin into the TPN bag before it was hung up to give to the child.

He added: "You know who was in the room and you know from the records, who hung the bag.

"It can't have been an accident."

He told the jury there was only one, "credible candidate" for the poisoner.

"The same person," he said, "Who was present at all the unexplained collapses and deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital on the neonatal unit."

The defence say there is “nothing in fact” to establish Letby took any of the actions claimed.

Child G

Baby girl, who it is claimed Letby attempted to murder three times, on 7 September and twice on 21 September 2015.

The youngster was born "exceptionally premature" up to four months earlier at a different hospital and weighed just 1lb 2oz.

In mid-August she was transferred to the Countess of Chester's neonatal unit and was "doing well" in the following weeks, prosecutor Nick Johnson KC said.

At 100 days after the youngster's birth nurses put up banners and made a cake to mark the milestone.

But, in the early hours of the following day the prosecution claim Letby fed an excessive amount of milk to child G through a nasogastric tube and also, probably, injected air.

The consequence, said Mr Johnson, was that child G - despite her size - vomited out of her cot and on to a nearby chair and the floor. She had suffered a collapse and was not breathing.

Child G was moved back to the hospital where she was born and quickly recovered before she returned to the Countess of Chester on 16 September.

On 21 September, on the morning of the day shift, after being fed milk via a nasogastric tube, allegedly by Letby, she then projectile vomited twice, and stopped breathing briefly.

The baby was later connected to a monitor that measures oxygen saturations and heart rate levels.

In the mid-afternoon a nurse responded to Letby’s shout for 'help', said Mr Johnson, and noticed the monitor had been switched off.

Nick Johnson KC told the court: "(Child G) was dusky and struggling to breathe, and Lucy Letby was giving her ventilation breaths. Mercifully (child G) responded to the treatment.

"Someone had switched off the monitor when (child G) collapsed and she was 'discovered' by Lucy Letby."

He said child G had been left "severely disabled" as a result of the first two episodes.

He told jurors: "These were not naturally occurring or random events.

"They were deliberate attempts to kill using slightly different methods by which Lucy Letby sought to give the appearance of chance events in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital."

Letby later told police she had no recollection of undertaking Facebook searches on child G’s parents, including one on 21 September - the date the Crown say she made two attempts to murder the youngster.

The defence say child G was an “extremely premature” baby who was “high risk” with predicted problems. They do not accept Letby did anything to contribute to Child’s G health problems in the neonatal unit.

Child H

A baby girl who it is claimed Letby attempted to murder twice, on 26 September and 27 September 2015.

She suffered two "profound" collapses on two successive night shifts, which required resuscitation by chest compressions with the use of adrenaline.

No clear cause for either incident was identified at the time.

The baby girl showed "dramatic improvement" when transferred to another hospital before she later returned to the Countess of Chester and was eventually discharged.

Mr Johnson said: "It is a notable fact in the case of [child H] and others that as soon as children were removed from the Countess of Chester and the sphere of influence of Lucy Letby, it was often followed by their sudden and remarkable recovery."

The defence say Child H was another example of “sub-optimal care” by the Countess of Chester Hospital and “nothing to do with Lucy Letby”.

The note found by Letby which includes the words "I am evil I did this" but also "I haven’t done anything wrong" and "I feel very alone" Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Child I

A baby girl allegedly murdered on 23 October 2015 after Letby tried four times to kill her.

It is claimed Letby injected air into Child I’s stomach through a nasogastric tube - the first incident said to have been just days after attempting to murder child H.

In the second alleged incident, the court heard a night shift colleague recalled Letby was standing in the doorway of a darkened room in the neonatal unit when the defendant remarked child I looked pale.

The fellow nurse turned on the light and saw child I "appeared to be at the point of death and was not breathing".

The baby girl collapsed and required chest compressions in the early hours of 23 October 2015 but was successfully resuscitated and recovered to the extent she was showing signs of hunger, the court heard.

Less than a hour later the child’s monitor alarm sounded and a colleague of Letby responded and found her standing by the child’s incubator.

The nurse wanted to intervene as child I was "distressed", but Letby said "they would be able to sort it".

Child I then collapsed and died after attempts to revive her, led by a registrar, were unsuccessful.

An expert paediatrician who reviewed child I’s case had concluded the youngster’s deteriorations were consistent with the deliberate administration of a large amount of air into her stomach via a nasogastric tube.

The medic also believed that on the final occasion the child had been injected with air into her bloodstream which led to her "screaming", followed quickly by her collapse.

Letby is then said to have sent the baby girl's parents a sympathy card.

The defence do not accept Letby caused any harm to Child I and her "collapses and ultimately death were part of a series of clinical problems which may well have been inevitable given her extreme prematurity.”

Child J

A baby girl who it is claimed Letby attempted to murder on 27 November 2015.

She was born prematurely at 32 weeks and two days on 31 October 2015 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She had an operation for a bowel disorder at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool before returning to the neonatal unit at Chester on 10 November 2015.

Days later, her medical notes showed she was doing well and was healthy.

Before her shift started, Letby texted a work colleague complaining that the babies she was to look after, including Child J, only needed help feeding.

But she suffered an unexplained collapse overnight on 26/27 November when Lucy Letby was one of the six nurses working the night shift.

She suffered two serious problems with her breathing in the night and was moved to a high-dependency room.

At 6.56am on 27 November, her oxygen level dropped so low it was unrecordable and she went into seizure.

At 7.20am, Letby gave the baby a glucose infusion, then minutes later child J collapsed again with a seizure and had to be resuscitated with the help of a doctor, but he could not explain why it had happened again.

An independent medical expert who reviewed child J’s case said it was "of concern and consistent with some form of obstruction of her airways, such as smothering".

The defence say the Countess of Chester Hospital was “well out of its depth” with child J and an assumption of deliberate harm had been made rather than an alternative explanation of a baby receiving inadequate care.

Child K

A baby girl Letby allegedly attempted to murder of 17 February 2016.

It is claimed a doctor walked in on Letby as she attempted to kill her.

She was born at 25 weeks on 17 February 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital, weighing just 692g.

She was considered in as good a condition as possible for a baby born that early and was booked into the neonatal unit by Letby.

Around 90 minutes later, as arrangements were being made for the baby’s transfer to a more specialist hospital on Merseyside, Dr Ravi Jayaram was at the nurses station aware Letby was alone with the baby.

The court was told he felt uncomfortable with this after noticing a coincidence between the unexplained deaths, serious collapses and the presence of Lucy Letby.

He decided to check on where Lucy Letby was and how child K was and saw Letby standing over the child's incubator as her oxygen saturation level was falling dangerously low.

Dr Jayaram found child K’s chest was not moving and asked Lucy Letby if anything had happened. Letby was said to have replied: "She’s just started deteriorating now."

Mr Johnson said Dr Jayaram found child K’s breathing tube had been dislodged, which can happen in an active baby, but child K was very premature, had been sedated and was inactive.

Later the same morning, Letby was again at child K’s cot calling for help.

She was assisting the baby with her breathing and it was found child K’s breathing tube had this time slipped too far into her throat.

Child K was transferred to another hospital later that day but remained unwell and died two days later.

Letby is not accused of her murder.

The defence say the probable cause of the tube moving was was the child inadvertently doing it herself. They added her case was another example of “sub-optimal care” in that she should have been treated at a more specialist unit

Child L and M

Baby twin boys who it is alleged Letby attempted to murder on 9 April 2016.

The court was told the attempts were in similar circumstances to two other twin boys, child E and child F.

Eight months earlier, it is claimed Letby murdered child E by injecting air into his bloodstream and attempted to murder his brother, child F, by poisoning him with insulin.

On 9 April 2016, Letby was working a day shift when she is said to have given an unauthorised dose of insulin to child L and, while that attack was underway, she turned her attentions to child M by administering air into his circulation.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC told the court Lucy Letby had failed to kill child F so decided to increase the dose of insulin administered to child L.

He said the defendant went on to agree the insulin could not have been given accidentally but said she was not responsible.

Her only explanation was it must have already been in one of the bags he was receiving.

Mr Johnson said child M came "close to death" after his heart rate and breathing dropped dramatically without warning but improved on the night-shift that followed and went on to make a speedy recovery.

The defence say there is “nothing in fact” to establish Letby took any of the actions claimed for child L.

They say there is "no obvious cause" of child M's collapse, and said Letby was being blamed because there was "no obvious alternative".

Child N

A baby boy it is claimed Letby attempted to murder three times - once on 3 June 2016, and twice on 15 June 2016.

He was born at 34 weeks on 2 June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital, weighing 3.6lbs.

His clinical condition was described as "excellent" although he did have mild haemophilia - a blood disorder.

Mr Johnson said this meant Letby believed, wrongly, that his haemophilia gave her "cover" to attack him - because if he bled it would be put down to the condition.

At 1.05am, the day-old baby suffered a sudden lowering of his blood oxygen levels to life-threatening levels.

Unusually for such a small, premature baby he was crying and screaming.

The child recovered after emergency assistance from doctors and nurses.

Independent medical experts said the baby’s sudden deterioration was consistent with some kind of "inflicted injury" or him having received an injection of air.

Twelve days later, child N was almost ready to go home, except for treatment for jaundice when Letby came in on for her day shift and went to child N’s room to say 'hello', the court was told.

When a second nurse had her back turned, Letby told her the baby had lost oxygen and immediately assisted with his breathing.

A doctor was called but was unable to put a breathing tube into the child after discovering fresh blood inside his mouth. The medic could not see the back of the child’s throat as it was so swollen.

Around 3pm that day, there was a further collapse of child N with his oxygen levels falling to life-threatening levels and a further attempt to insert a breathing tube again found blood in his throat.

He was later transferred to a specialist children’s hospital in Liverpool where he recovered quickly.

Independent medical experts suggested the blood in child N’s mouth was as a result of the "thrusting" of a tube into the back of his throat to inflict injury, the court heard.

The defence say there are many reasons a baby will shout or scream - and "it is more far more likely to be hunger". They also say child N was another baby who received “sub-optimal care” - not from the defendant - and should have been treated elsewhere at a specialist “tertiary” unit.

Child O

A baby triplet - brother to child P - Letby is alleged to have murdered on 23 June 2016.

Child O was in good condition and stable up until the afternoon of 23 June when he suffered a "remarkable deterioration".

A post-mortem examination found unclotted blood in his body from a liver injury and a coroner certified death on the basis of natural causes and intra-abdominal bleeding.

Mr Johnson KC said: "Of course it would not occur to him (the coroner) that a nurse would have assaulted a child in the neonatal unit."

An independent pathologist had since reviewed the case and was of the opinion the liver injury was not the result of chest compressions in resuscitation.

Mr Johnson said the most likely cause was an impact-type trauma, adding: "In brutal terms, an assault."

The expert also concluded child O had fatefully received excessive amounts of air into the bloodstream and through a nasogastric tube.

The defence say there is no evidence that Letby inflicted harm.

Child P

A baby triplet - brother of child O - Letby is alleged to have murdered on 24 June 2016 – the day after his brother died.

Child P suffered an "acute deterioration" before preparations were put in place to move him to another hospital.

Just before the planned transfer, a doctor was said to be "optimistic" about his prospects but then "all of a sudden Lucy Letby said to him something like 'he’s not leaving alive here, is he?'", said Mr Johnson.

Shortly after, child P collapsed and died.

A coroner recorded the death as "prematurity" but independent experts who were tasked with reviewing child P’s case said the most likely cause was air injected into his stomach which compromised his breathing.

The defence say there is no evidence that Letby inflicted harm.

Child Q

A baby boy who it is alleged Letby attempted to murder on 25 June 2016 - the day after she allegedly killed Child P.

The neonatal nurse is claimed to have injected child Q with excess air and a clear fluid - possibly water or saline - into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.

The youngster was later transferred to another hospital, where he went on to make a "rapid recovery".

The defence say there is no evidence that Letby inflicted harm.