A Blackpool tourism attraction has announced it has "done a Truss" in a tongue-in-cheek stunt following the Prime Minister's press conference where she announced she was ditching a major part of her mini-budget.

Blackpool Tower Dungeon will offer free entry to anyone called Liz this weekend as part of a price 'u-turn'.

The 'u-turn' publicity stunt means that anyone called Liz gets free entry to the 'scare experience'. Credit: Blackpool Tower Dungeon

A spokesperson for the attraction said: "Apparently this is not only something which happens when you are called Liz Truss."