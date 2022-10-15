Blackpool tourism attraction "does a Truss" offering free entry to anyone called Liz in price u-turn
A Blackpool tourism attraction has announced it has "done a Truss" in a tongue-in-cheek stunt following the Prime Minister's press conference where she announced she was ditching a major part of her mini-budget.
Blackpool Tower Dungeon will offer free entry to anyone called Liz this weekend as part of a price 'u-turn'.
A spokesperson for the attraction said: "Apparently this is not only something which happens when you are called Liz Truss."