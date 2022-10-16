Bury midwife travels to Ukraine on fifth aid mission

Play Brightcove video

A midwife from Bury has set off on her fifth aid mission to help Ukrainians impacted by the war with Russia.

ITV Granada Reports followed Wendy Warrington on one of her trips, filming with her as she supported pregnant refugees in Przemysl, a short distance from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The 55-year-old is well prepared for her return with containers of food and medical supplies loaded up, but admits that the events of the last few weeks in Ukraine have been on her mind - but she is determined that they will not hold her back.

The grandmother said: "Recently following the attacks I must admit that I did get little pangs of anxiety. When I'm there I don't think about it. I have a job to do, and I just get on with it."

Every trip brings a new set of risks, Wendy added: "This time we have bought potassium iodide tablets and we'll be taking those just in case of nuclear attacks. We've been warned about that."

Wendy is not alone and will be joined by other volunteers, like Ewen Cameron a standby medic, he said: "I specialise in trauma, dealing with that, Wendy's obviously got the nursing experience or the aftercare and together as a team I think we can nail it."

This time the team will travel to Kharkiv that has recently been liberated, where they will work for two weeks.

Ged Kerslake who will be driving the team and supplies said: "The only issue for us is gong to be these random cruise missiles which are being fired around the place. We've got no intention of putting ourselves in harm's way."Wendy said that since returning home from her last trip she is amazed by the amount of people who believe the war is now over.

She said: "So this is why I said, well actually no. And, here's the pictures. Here's the proof. This is what I'm doing and this is why I've continued to do what I do. I can't change the world, but what I can is offer some comfort."

This trip will not be the nurse's last, she's already planning to return to Ukraine next month to train frontline soldiers in basic life support.