Police appeal after 16-year-old passenger dies in Tameside crash

A 16-year-old boy has died after a car he was a passenger in crashed into a lamp post in Tameside.

Two other passengers are being treated for serious and minor injuries, whilst the driver, 18, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody for questioning after treatment for his injuries.

Police were called to the incident on Droylsden Road on the approach to North Road at around 8pm on Saturday 15 October, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen a white Vauxall, or might have any footage of the incident to come forward.