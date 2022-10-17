Play Brightcove video

ITV News' correspondent Mel Barham has been speaking to Stephen Hinds about the night he lost his little boy and how he feels let down by the authorities.

A "devastated" father caught up in a gas blast that killed his two-year-old son has recalled the moment he was trapped underneath piles of rubble, unable to breathe or move.

George Hinds died when Darren Greenham, described as a "neighbour from hell", cut a gas pipe in his own home in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021, to sell for scrap metal.

His "truly selfish" and "wicked" actions caused a massive explosion that destroyed two houses, damaged more than 50 others in the area, and killed the two-year-old boy.

George's parents, Stephen and Vicky, were left buried underneath piles of debris and unable to reach their son.

The gas explosion caused by Darren Greenham ripped through houses and killed toddler George Hinds. Credit: PA images

"We didn't actually hear the blast", recalled Stephen. "We thought the ceiling had come through. Reality hit home when you realised that there were bricks up to your neck.

"I just looked up and it all came down and it just piled and piled. All I could do was take the little breaths that I could. I was just shouting for help."

His partner, and George's mum, Vicky, was lying beside him, also trapped underneath the bricks and rubble and a specialist teams had to jack the roof up to rescue her.

"Walking into the room to see seven doctors working on your two-year-old son, on his naked body.

"They said there was nothing else they could do and they had to tell Vicky that her one and only son had gone. I could hear her screams from the other side of the hospital."

Darren Greenham cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap metal, causing a huge explosion and killing the toddler. He was jailed for 15 years. Credit: Lancashire Police

Darren Greenham, 45, boasted to witnesses that he would make £400 from the scrap metal to buy a new car, police say.

Stephen says they feel let down by the authorities, having complained on several occasions to police and Lancaster City Council about their former neighbour's anti-social behaviour.

"There was loads of times that I had to sleep on the couch downstairs because I was scared him and his mates would come into the house", he said.

"There will be families out there that are getting harassed by the neighbours and no one is listening to them. This shows what can happen."

Lancaster City Council say Greenham was in the process of being evicted when he began stripping the house for cash.

But because those proceedings are still ongoing they cannot comment further.

Stephen says Greenham, who was jailed for 15 years for George's manslaughter, took something from his family "that can never be replaced".

"He's [Greenham] taken mine and Vicky's life away", Stephen said. "He's taken something that can never be replaced.

"All the stuff from the house, we didn't get anything back but they're not a child's life. He had his whole life in front of him. He didn't even get a chance to start nursery."George's mother and father plan to turn the land where their house once stood into a "beautiful" memorial garden in their son's name.

"It's going to be a place where everyone can come and remember him", he said. "Once it is finished it will be absolutely amazing."

