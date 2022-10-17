Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott

A family from Preston have won a family home worth over £250,000 in a raffle draw.

Charles Maughan and his partner Kerri Moir were declared winners of the raffle, which has raised over £450,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.

The three-bedroom home, situated on the Green Hills development in Feniscowles, near Blackburn, was gifted to the charity to raffle off as a prize by developers Kingswood Homes.

The three-bedroom new build is worth £250,000. Credit: ITV News

It'll become home to Charles' stepson Lewis and his partner Autumn, who are expecting a baby in November and are currently living in rented accommodation.

Kerri said: "It all falls into place, the location of the property, the baby arriving.

"It just couldn't have worked out any better!"

Charles bought £75 worth of tickets in the Great Big House Giveaway prize draw, raising money for Derian House.

The announcement was made at a ball held by property developer Kingswood Homes on 17 September.

The moment Charles and Kerri discovered they had won the house in the raffle.

A total of 22,374 people entered the prize draw, raising £357,489 for the children and young adults at the hospice.

With the proceeds of the ball, the total amount raised climbed to more than £400,000, enough to run the entire hospice for nearly two months.

Charles said: "We have close family friends who have been supported by Derian House, and the fact that they raised £460,000 is the icing on the cake."

David Robinson from Derian House Children's Hospice said: "The money is going to contribute well in excess of ten per cent of our annual running costs, so you can imagine what a massive difference that makes to a charity like Derian House."