Merseyside Police want male victims of domestic abuse to know that support is out there after a 31 year old woman was jailed for murdering her partner

36 year old Gary Morgan from the Prescot area, was found with a puncture wound to the side of his body at an address in Lavan Close, Everton, on 10 April this year.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

31 year old Emma Walsh, formerly of Lavan Close, was found guilty of his murder following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court and has been told she will serve a minimum of 18 years imprisonment.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Drew said: “This is a very tragic case which led to the sad death of a much-loved man.

“The family of Gary Morgan have been left devastated by their loss and have had to endure the ordeal of a court trial as they sought to get justice for Gary’s death.

“I can only hope that the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Emma Walsh can now bring them some comfort.

“Domestic abuse is a complex issue and can take many forms. It can be psychological, financial, sexual, emotional and physical and can affect anyone regardless of sex, ethnicity or religious belief.

“We want to raise awareness of the support that is available to anyone who is or has experienced domestic abuse or has been affected by it so that nobody else has to suffer in silence."

Gary Morgan's family say his death has devastated them Credit: Family photograph

Gary's family have issued the following statement: "As a family we would like to pass on our sincere thanks to Mr Benson KC for his hard work and his dedication to get justice for Gary."

Gary's family have also released their victim impact statement, with emotional tributes to him.

His Dad said: "Gary was a happy bubbly person who loved life. He worked hard and was trying his best to build up his business.

He was only 36 years of age and had his whole life ahead of him. We are devastated to lose a caring and fun loving son/brother to domestic Violence.

Every night he would ring me and tell me he loved me. This is something I will never hear him say to me again.I had to identify my son in the mortuary. I was not able to hold him or touch him, I had to look at him through a glass. I have always been there to comfort him but this time I couldn’t.As his dad I saw the person I had known for 35 years change before my eyes as this is how old he was when he met Emma.

The son I knew and loved disappeared, he was a shadow of his former self. Every time there is a knock on the door, I expect Gary to walk in.

Every time I see a white van, I think it's Gary but then reality sinks in and I realise that it's not going to be him because he has been taken away from us."