Mason Greenwood has appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Manchester United forward arrived at court in a prison van and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms as he appeared in the dock.

Members of his family were sitting in the public gallery along with members of the press.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address at the beginning of the hearing, before the court heard details of the charges against him, which all relate to the same complainant.

Proceedings were then adjourned until later in the morning where a decision on bail arrangements will be decided.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge the 21 year old on Saturday 15 October.

Greenwood has not played professional football since he was arrested in January on suspicion of rape, assault and questioned about claims of making threats to kill.

He was released on bail and twice had that extended in April and June.

Police have confirmed Greenwood was arrested again on Saturday over allegations he breached his bail conditions by contacting the alleged victim.

Manchester United have released a statement confirming Greenwood remains suspended pending the outcome of the judicial process