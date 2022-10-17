Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports Journalist Jahmal Williams Thomas

Mersey Ferries are back in Seacombe after a major upgrade of the ferry terminal.

It's good news for commuters and tourists who rely on the route from Liverpool to Wallasey.

Commuter and River Explorer Cruises have started running again today after a two year closure.

The multi million pound investment has seen the replacement of the 130-year-old linkspan bridge. The landing stage has been refurbished and it has been fully integrating with the new Eureka! Science and Discovery attraction.

Following the successful completion of this project, attention will now turn to Woodside Ferry Terminal, Wirral, which is set to close for a similar upgrade part of wider regeneration plans for the local area.

Cllr Liam Robinson, Transport and Air Quality portfolio holder for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said:

“The re-opening of Seacombe will allow us to begin works at Woodside and bring it up to the same standard and support the on-going regeneration works in Birkenhead. The Mersey Ferries are an important part of our cultural identity in the city region. These works at both of our Wirral terminals will make sure the ferries can continue to operate from there for many years to come.”

Passenger numbers on the Mersey Ferries have recovered strongly following a significant drop during the Covid pandemic.